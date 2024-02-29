Envista (NYSE:NVST) Earns Underperform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their underperform rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $20.87 on Monday. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

