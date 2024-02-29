Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Financial Review

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Medicines 0 1 9 0 2.90

Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 35.29% 2.20% Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -48.12% -41.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A -$190,000.00 $0.01 6.90 Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 283.48 -$248.71 million ($3.77) -7.95

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Revolution Medicines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (RASG12C), and RMC-9805 (RASG12D) are in clinical development. Its additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in its pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), which are in IND-enabling development, and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

