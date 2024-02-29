EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.760-4.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EPR Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.76-4.96 EPS.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 361,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

