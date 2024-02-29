Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cencora, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cencora in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.43 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.19 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The business had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Shares of COR stock opened at $236.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,243,895 shares of company stock worth $998,041,627 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cencora by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after buying an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,662,000 after purchasing an additional 611,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

