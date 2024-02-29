Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Copart, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) – Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Copart has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Institutional Trading of Copart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,100,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,765 shares of company stock worth $25,179,920. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

