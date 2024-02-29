Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rithm Capital Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rithm Capital in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,063,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 195,356 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.