ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ESAB by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ESAB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ESAB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ESAB by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ESAB has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

