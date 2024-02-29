ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.
Shares of ESAB stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.
In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
