Evercore ISI Trims Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Target Price to $40.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DRQ

Dril-Quip Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DRQ opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,265.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 65.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.