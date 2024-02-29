EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 5,947 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,849,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,637,741.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $9,600.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

