EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 5,947 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,849,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,637,741.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Ventures Lllp Link sold 578 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $9,600.58.
- On Friday, February 9th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46.
EverQuote Stock Performance
Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
