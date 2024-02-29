EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82 to $2.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million and $854 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.63 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.820-2.940 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Shares of EVTC traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 23,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,924. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 654,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in EVERTEC by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 56,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

