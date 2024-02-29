Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 883.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $86.26 and a 12-month high of $138.41.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

