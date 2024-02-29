Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 883.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 1.7 %
Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.03. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $86.26 and a 12-month high of $138.41.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
