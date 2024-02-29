Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $297.00.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

