Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 6,263 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $356,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,366,709.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

