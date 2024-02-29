Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 6,263 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $356,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,366,709.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
