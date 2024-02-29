Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.15.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

