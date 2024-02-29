Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $702,377.99 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

