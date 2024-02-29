EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 604,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,304 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

In related news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 588,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,362,292 shares of company stock worth $68,924,919 and sold 2,302,282 shares worth $45,001,561. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

