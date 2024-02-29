Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,577 shares of company stock worth $21,883. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,065,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,849,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 161,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

