Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in February

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Farmmi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.40. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.