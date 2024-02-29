Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.25.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 0.9 %
FMCC opened at $1.09 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Home Loan Mortgage
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.