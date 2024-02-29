Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $743,378,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

