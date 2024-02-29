Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.