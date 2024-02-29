Fiera Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.93. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$683.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FSZ. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.