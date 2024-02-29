FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $4.85 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.75 to $4.85 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 8,296,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,719. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $860.90 million, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 10,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $80,794.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,593.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,295 shares of company stock worth $3,705,574. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

