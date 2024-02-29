Financial Comparison: KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) & Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KALA BIO and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KALA BIO N/A -259.42% -64.39% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -119.33% -49.44% -38.41%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

KALA BIO has a beta of -1.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KALA BIO and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KALA BIO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

KALA BIO presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 34.44%. Given KALA BIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KALA BIO and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KALA BIO $3.89 million 4.94 -$44.82 million ($22.73) -0.31 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $163.36 million 8.31 -$194.94 million ($2.29) -7.34

KALA BIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KALA BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals beats KALA BIO on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing vimseltinib, an orally administered, potent, and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT); and DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

