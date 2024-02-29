First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %
FACO stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About First Acceptance
