First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %

FACO stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. First Acceptance has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

