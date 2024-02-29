First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.6 million.

First Advantage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Advantage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.