First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 471.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

