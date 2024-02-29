First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

TSE FR opened at C$6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.67 and a 52-week high of C$10.79.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.62%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.