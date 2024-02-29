First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.39. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

