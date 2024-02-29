First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $258.00 at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $261.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.48.

FSLR stock opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

