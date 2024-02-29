First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.03

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 101154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.