First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.68

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 3111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.20.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.