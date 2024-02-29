FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.16

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 245574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

