Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

FLEX stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flex by 845.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Flex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Flex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,996,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 447,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Flex by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,064,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 94,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

