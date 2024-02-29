FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 195,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 451,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after purchasing an additional 303,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after buying an additional 80,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

