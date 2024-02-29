Fortescue Ltd (FSUGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.40 on April 3rd

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.3952 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27.

Fortescue Stock Performance

Fortescue stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Fortescue has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

