Fortescue Ltd (FSUGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.40 on April 3rd

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.3952 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27.
Fortescue Stock Performance
Fortescue stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Fortescue has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Fortescue
