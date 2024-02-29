Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.3952 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27.

Fortescue Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

