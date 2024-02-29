Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $36.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTRE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

FTRE stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

