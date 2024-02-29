Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS) Insider Sells £11,612.02 in Stock

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) insider David Brayshaw sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £11,612.02 ($14,728.59).

Frasers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LON FRAS opened at GBX 815 ($10.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 727.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. Frasers Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 661 ($8.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 949.50 ($12.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 834.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 832.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

About Frasers Group

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.