Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 421,360 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,360 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $53,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 878,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,570,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 406,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 72.2% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

UBER traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 2,367,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

