Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 832,005 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,005 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Xometry worth $43,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Xometry by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xometry by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 447,638 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 1,345,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,987. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $879.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

