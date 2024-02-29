Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,125 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Nevro worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nevro by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Nevro Trading Up 0.7 %

Nevro stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 39,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Nevro Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.