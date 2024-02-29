Fred Alger Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,605 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,907,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,141,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 227,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.31. The stock had a trading volume of 345,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,559. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

