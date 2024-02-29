Fred Alger Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $569.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.