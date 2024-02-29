Fred Alger Management LLC Has $26.02 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.31% of Globant worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

GLOB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.35. 67,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,592. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $251.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

