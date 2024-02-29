Fred Alger Management LLC Has $33.29 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Sprout Social stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,235. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

