Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,006 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.