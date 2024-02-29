Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 910.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Trex worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TREX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $92.52. 184,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

