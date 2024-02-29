Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,166 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $37,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.51. The company had a trading volume of 275,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

